Baltimore Mayor to meet with community leaders on squeegee worker strategy

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will be meeting with local stakeholders, business and community leaders and government officials to discuss the City's strategy and response to the continuous issues involving the squeegee workers.

The squeegee workers are often seen in downtown Baltimore attempting to wash car windows, even if drivers don't want it.

Mayor Scott will have a series of collaborative sessions to develop a city-wide, public, private and community-based response to the issues and opportunities the squeegee workers present in Baltimore City.

The first meeting will be Thursday, July 14 at Coppin State University.

The stake holders will meet over the next four to six weeks to present a strategy.

"It is a part of the Mayor’s ongoing commitment to address an issue that has existed for decades," a spokesperson from the Mayor's Office said. "Convening this group of individuals shows the Mayor’s commitment to working with his administration and leaders from the public and private sector to see what solutions we can implement to keep Baltimoreans safe while providing opportunities to young people from traditionally underserved communities."

According to a letter writting by Faith Leach, Deputy of Equity of Health and Human Services, they will discuss resource allocation and the policy and system changes needed to sustain viable squeegee

"Our approach will be rooted in equity and will work to: (1) tackle the systems that contribute to the challenges faced by squeegee workers, (2) address the safety of squeegee workers and motorists, and (3) bring together community members and squeegee workers to identify and implement an action plan that supports the Scott Administration's vision for a safer and better Baltimore."

Recently, Baltimore Police have responded to incidents involving squeegee workers and drivers.

On Thursday, July 7, Timothy Reynolds confronted a squeegee worker at the intersection of Light and Conway streets near the Inner Harbor. While using a baseball bat, Reynolds was shot and killed by one of the squeegee workers.

Hours earlier, police received a complaint that a driver was harassed by a squeegee worker, who ripped off the windshield wiper and pointed a BB gun at the man.

In November 2021, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott launched a "90 Day Squeegee Action Plan," aimed at providing better job opportunities to those who spend their days squeegeeing.

The plan was laid out in three steps.

Beginning in December the city hosted bi-weekly “Resources to the Corner” events, in an effort to connect those squeegeeing with various resources and support services.

The second addresses youth and motorist safety, which calls for recruiting, training, and deploying Traffic Control Staff to busy intersections. A 311 notification system will also be established specifically for squeegee related issues.

Third, the plan will look to build up relationships and partnerships between those squeegeeing and local employers and businesses who could offer other means of paid employment.

When the plan was announced, policing and removal of the squeegee workers is not part of the plan.

