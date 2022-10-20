Baltimore man receives maximum penalty of 75 years for fatal Rosemont shooting

BALTIMORE — Andre Preston has been sentenced to the maximum penalty of 75 years for the murder of Gary Wilson in the neighborhood of Rosemont in 2021.

RELATED: Baltimore man faces 75 years in prison after being convicted of May 2021 murder

Preston was convicted of in April of Second Degree Murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and disqualified person in possession of a regulated firearm.

"The fact that Mr. Preston was willing to discharge a weapon and take a life in broad daylight is a testament to his complete disregard for humanity and the law. Anyone willing to resort to violence in our city will be held responsible to the fullest extent of the law as this case clearly demonstrates," said State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

MORE: Baltimore man indicted in Rosemont neighborhood homicide

Preston will serve out his 75 year sentence in prison with the first ten years to be served without the possibility of parole.