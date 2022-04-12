Watch
Baltimore man faces 75 years in prison after being convicted of May 2021 murder

Posted at 11:12 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 11:12:02-04

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man faces 75 years in prison after being convicted of a May 2021 murder.

On Friday, a jury found Andre Preston guilty of shooting 30-year-old Gary Wilson to death in the 3000 block of Normount Court.

During the investigation, detectives recovered surveillance footage of the incident that showed Wilson walking towards a man believed to be Preston wearing a blue surgical mask and black Guess brand jacket before being shot at point blank range, multiple times, with a silver semiautomatic handgun.

"One of the most chilling aspects of this case is the brazenness of the defendant's violent behavior. This hard-fought conviction achieved by ASA David Owens should be a reminder to anyone thinking of pulling a trigger on our streets that you will meet swift and certain consequences. I hope Mr. Wilson's loved ones take some comfort in the outcome of this case,"said State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

