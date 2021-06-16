Baltimore man indicted in Rosemont neighborhood homicide

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Grand Jury has indicted Andre Preston for the murder of Gary Wilson, which occurred on May 13, 2021, on the 3000 block of Normount Court.

An investigation revealed that in May 2021, officers responded to reports of gunfire and found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the neck, legs and chest. The victim was transported to Shock Trauma Hospital where he later died.

He was later identified as 30-year-old Gary Wilson.

Officers recovered five .45 caliber shell casings, a lighter and an Arizona ice tea can at the scene. They also located surveillance footage of the area during the shooting.

The video shows the victim walking towards a man wearing a blue surgical mask and black Guess brand jacket before being shot at point blank range, multiple times, with a silver semiautomatic handgun.

The suspect then walked away from the scene and out of view of the camera, leaving the victim.

According to court documents, witnesses positively identified Preston in a photo array and police were also able to refer to body worn camera footage from a January 2021 incident that shows the defendant in the same black Guess brand jacket.

“This indictment is yet another example of our continued pursuit of justice for the victims of gun violence in our city ,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “The collaboration between our prosecutors and the Baltimore Police Department is paramount to successfully mitigating these senseless acts."

An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at trial.

Officials say Preston has been charged with:

First Degree Murder – Life Use of a Firearm in a Crime of Violence or Felony – 20 years with the first 5 years without the possibility of parole Prohibited Person in Possession of a Regulated Firearm - 15 years, first 5 without the possibility of parole

If convicted of all charges, Preston faces a potential maximum sentence of Life plus 35 years.