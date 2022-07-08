Baltimore leaders: 'Not going to tolerate' violence by squeegee workers

BALTIMORE — Timothy Reynolds - a husband and father of three - was shot and killed after he tried to confront a squeegee worker with a baseball bat Thursday near the Inner Harbor.

One of those squeegee workers pulled the trigger, striking Reynolds, who died at the hospital.

As police continue to search for the gunman, City leaders are left answering questions about squeegee workers and their place in Baltimore.

Squeegee action plan underway

Mayor Brandon Scott said he empathizes with the culture of squeegee workers. However, he said Baltimore City will not tolerate violence of any kind.

“We are not going to tolerate acts of violence regardless of who is committing them," Mayor Scott. "We are going to be proactively looking for unsafe criminal activity and if you are assaulting motorist and if you are damaging their cars, we are going to arrest you. To the young people who are out on those corners, I want you to know I understand why you’re out there, but we don’t want you to be."

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said he has given immediate orders to increase police presence while City leaders are simultaneously working to change the culture of squeegee workers throughout the city.

"That speaks to a much larger conversation about fixing the core root cause problem of why the young men are out there in the first place," Harrison said. "Fixing that is the real problem. That’s what we’re working to do but we cannot just move them from being there but fix the reason why they think they have to be there."

This has obviously shaken everyone in the city to the core and City leaders said this is why they’re working to get those squeegee workers into jobs and off of the corners.

A job fair was held for squeegee workers, and other youth, in the city.

Police said Reynolds was involved in an altercation with a squeegee worker around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. He then pulled over to the side of the road, went toward the group with a baseball bat before he was shot near the intersection of Light and Conway streets in Downtown Baltimore.

Hours earlier, police received a call that a man's car was damaged by a squeegee worker who then pulled out a gun. Officers arrested an 18-year-old with a BB gun.