Baltimore gang member known as "Freaky" pleads guilty in murder for hire conspiracy

BALTIMORE — A Southwest Baltimore gang member has pleaded guilty in a federal racketeering case.

Bobby Cannon, 24, who goes by the nickname "Freaky" is accused of accepting money from a local gang who calls themselves "NFL," in exchange for killing someone they believed was a federal witness.

According to prosecutors, "NFL" stands for Normandy, Franklin, and Loudon Streets which run through Edmondson Village.

In June 2018 prosecutors say Cannon walked up to a home in the area, and fatally shot the supposed witness and his girlfriend.

Later that year the "NFL" gang recruited Cannon again to carry out another murder, this time outside a halfway house.

Court documents say he planned the attack for several weeks. On January 4, 2019, Cannon borrowed a woman's car and sat outside the location for hours waiting on his target. Eventually the victim was spotted on the street, at which point Cannon opened fire.

Although seriously injured, that victim survived. After the shooting, Cannon ditched the car prompting the woman he borrowed it from to call police and lie about it being stolen.

A few months later FBI agents arrested several "NFL" members, who told Cannon on a jail call to take over the gang's drug dealing.

By the end of the year, Baltimore Police officers arrested Cannon after finding him passed out in a parked van with a gun and large amounts of fentanyl in his possession.

Under his plea deal, Cannon is expected to receive between 29 and 36 years in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled for June 1.