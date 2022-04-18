Baltimore County to announce midge spraying along Back River

ESSEX, Md (WMAR) — Relief is on the way for people who live, work or recreate near the Back River to keep nuisance flies away for the summer.

Monday morning, the Baltimore County Executive is announcing monthly midge suppression treatments through the fall.

The issue is no secret to people frequent the Back River. Midges are small, non-biting, aquatic flies that swarm near water or marshy areas.

For over a decade, they had made summers intolerable. You can’t open your mouth and it’s caused businesses to lose customers.

“It’s always present. It’s always an irritant for the community surrounding the water and basically you cannot come out of your house, because not only will the midges be all over you property, they will be in your eyes and your mouth and your ears. You can’t even use your own property it’s that bad,” said Del. Robin Grammer.

The county has partnered with the state to hire a helicopter company to spray the upper Back River with a naturally occurring bacteria to reduce the midge population.

A helicopter will fly low over the river, spraying a naturally occurring bacteria that isn’t harmful to people, fish or crabs.

The goal is not to eliminate all adult midges, but to reduce their numbers to tolerable levels.

Grammer said treatments like these are short term fixes because the wastewater treatment plant continues to illegally discharge into the river.

“They thrive in environments where they have exposure to a lot of organic material to feed on and that has low water quality. When a waste water treatment plant starts to fail you really see a massive growth in the midge population,” said Grammer.

In 2014, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources found the pollution was the likely cause of the midge infestation.

In the last month, the state has taken over the plant because of signification discharge violations, but last week, community groups found extremely high bacteria levels in the water just outside the plant, creating concern about the midge populations as we get closer to summer.

The county’s contractor will actively avoid boaters and other recreational activity in the water. The county will monitor the midge populations before and after treatments.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski will add further details during a press conference at Cox’s Point Park Monday at 10 a.m. He will be joined by the secretary of the Maryland Department of Agriculture, 7th District Baltimore County Councilman Todd Crandell, and the Maryland Waterways Foundation co-founder.