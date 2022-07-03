Watch Now
Baltimore County Fire contain townhouse fire in Catonsville

WMAR-2 News
<p>A Baltimor County Fire Department truck. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 13:05:00-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY  — Baltimore County Fire responded to the 100 block of Nunnery Lane to contain a townhouse fire.

One person has escaped with unknown injuries according to officials.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

This story will continue to be updated.

