Baltimore County Fire contain townhouse fire in Catonsville

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Fire responded to the 100 block of Nunnery Lane to contain a townhouse fire.

One person has escaped with unknown injuries according to officials.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

#bcofd WORKING FIRE 100 blk Nunnery Ln #Catonsville | Townhouse fire with heavy smoke conditions | 1 person has escaped with unknown injuries | Crews working to extinguish fire. DT1214 ^TF pic.twitter.com/A1fTpjNDEb — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 3, 2022

