Baltimore County Board of Liquor License Commissioners to consider extending “to-go” cocktails

TOWSON, Md. — The Baltimore County Board of Liquor License Commissioners announced that Baltimore County’s temporary allowance of “to-go” cocktails for carryout or delivery will end following the expiration of Governor Larry Hogan’s State of Emergency on July 1, 2021.

However, in an effort to further support bars and restaurants, the Baltimore County Board of Liquor License Commissioners will hold a hearing on July 12 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jefferson Building to consider extending “to-go” cocktails privileges.

On Wednesday, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski issued the following statement in support of resuming “to-go” cocktails:

“As we continue to plan our post-pandemic recovery, we should support the efforts of our small businesses to innovate and diversify their offerings,” said Olszewski. “We’re proud to have already taken a number of steps to support our bars and restaurants. Continuing ‘to-go’ cocktails would be another commonsense step to drive the continued recovery of this hard-hit industry.”

In March 2021, Olszewski announced that the County would waive fees for liquor license holders for the current year to provide additional relief for license holders that have seen reduced revenues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.