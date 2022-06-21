Baltimore community rallies together in wake of pride-flag provoked arson

BALTIMORE — Five days after two fires were intentionally set in Baltimore's Abell community, one in which destroyed at least one pride flag, residents continue to show support for one another and the LGBTQ community.

“It’s just nice to know that people care,” said resident Dan Walker.

On Sunday, a group organized an event where the Pride colors were painted on the street at the intersection where the fires happened.

“It was a really great moment to see a community event like that. Not just us trying to help each other here and there, organizing on that level is an incredible thing. We need it more than ever,” said Brendan Basham, who lives in the Abell neighborhood.

Neighbors have also placed Pride flags in front of their homes to show solidarity.

What neighbors describe as an act of hate has turned into acts of love from community members.

“Hopefully only one person came in and do something out of hate, ignorance or even just thinking they’re cool, more people are coming together being helpful and hopeful and showing love and support and I think that’s the important thing,” Walker said.

WMAR Staff

Neighbors said the support for one another will continue as they hope the person responsible will be brought to justice.

“Whatever their feelings or motivations were, they came over and decided to set this person's house on fire. It’s just unfathomable,” Walker said.

The fires damaged a total of four homes and sent three people to the hospital. The three victims have since been released from the hospital.

The fires remain under the investigation.