Arson investigation underway after three injured in North Baltimore house fire

BALTIMORE — Three people were injured in a Tuesday morning house fire in North Baltimore.

It happened around 4:30am in the 300 block of E. 31st Street.

According to the local fire union, flames extended to two additional homes.

300 blk E 31st St 21218#Abell@odetteramos#BMORESBravest on scene with fire showing from a 2 story row home. #BCFDEMS transporting (3) civilians to hospitals. (3) occupied homes involved in the fire. pic.twitter.com/W5bgtWUity — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) June 15, 2022

Three occupants inside those homes at the time, escaped on their own.

A 74-year-old man is in serious condition, while two others, a 30-year-old woman and 57-year-old man, are each in critical condition.

It's unclear if the three victims resided together or in separate homes.

Police were told that a pride flag was also burnt at the location.

Arson detectives have been called to determine the potential cause and motive.