Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arson investigation underway after three injured in North Baltimore house fire

Arson investigation underway after three injured in North Baltimore house fire
<b>Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 via Twitter</b>
Arson investigation underway after three injured in North Baltimore house fire
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 10:29:59-04

BALTIMORE — Three people were injured in a Tuesday morning house fire in North Baltimore.

It happened around 4:30am in the 300 block of E. 31st Street.

According to the local fire union, flames extended to two additional homes.

Three occupants inside those homes at the time, escaped on their own.

A 74-year-old man is in serious condition, while two others, a 30-year-old woman and 57-year-old man, are each in critical condition.

It's unclear if the three victims resided together or in separate homes.

Police were told that a pride flag was also burnt at the location.

Arson detectives have been called to determine the potential cause and motive.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019