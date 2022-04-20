Baltimore City to pay young families $1,000 a month, in "guaranteed income" pilot program

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City will pilot a "guaranteed income" program, which will pay 200 young, very low-income parents $1,000 a month for two years. The city will use $4.8 million in COVID-related funding for the project.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced the pilot program this morning, joining several other cities nationwide in offering a "guaranteed income."

The idea of "guaranteed income" was founded in June 2020 by Michael Tubbs, former mayor of Stockton, Calif. Multiple cities have tried it since, and more than 60 mayors are part of a coalition that's pushing for a federal guaranteed income.

Unlike Baltimore's proposal, however, the Stockton program was funded by about $3 million in private donations - not public money.

The goal of the program, Scott said in a statement, is to "help combat the economic fallout from COVID-19 and assist young parents hit the hardest by the pandemic."

Danielle Torain, director of the Open Society Institute - Baltimore, which helped design the program, added:

“Baltimore’s predominantly Black and Latino working-class communities —already suffering from decades of institutional disinvestment — were among the hardest hit by the COVID pandemic and its economic fallout.”



The program will give 200 parents, ages 18 to 24 years old, an unconditional cash payment of $1,000 per month, over the course of two years, "to provide financial stability and reduce poverty," according to a press release from the mayor's office.

Eligible applicants must live in Baltimore City, be 18-24 years old, be either biological or adoptive parents or guardians, must have full or partial care-taking responsibilities and have income at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level based on their household size. Eligible applicants will be put into a random lottery to choose 200 participants.

Some of the applicants will be chosen for research studies and interviews, and storytelling cohorts to share their experiences about the program.

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Abt Associates, and the Center for Guaranteed Income Research will analyze the effect of the project.

The Mayor's Office of Children and Family Success is partnering with the non-profit CASH Campaign to administer the program.

Applications will open at 6 a.m. Monday, May 2, and close at 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 9. For more information on how to apply, click here.

