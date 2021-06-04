Online survey seeks community input on Baltimore's proposed guaranteed income pilot program

BALTIMORE — An online survey is up and running seeking community input on Baltimore's plan to launch a guaranteed income pilot program.

Mayor Brandon Scott has formed a committee made up of 21 nonprofit, foundation, and institutional leaders who will be tasked with determining how the program is designed and implemented.

The survey looks for community members to weigh in on who will participate in the pilot and how long it will last. It can be filled out up until June 27.

Along the way between June 19 and 30, the committee will also hold focus groups to get additional input.

Scott committed to launching the program back in February.

It would guarantee about 200 low income Baltimore residents with direct cash payments with no strings attached, including no work requirements.

More than 15 cities across the country are experimenting with similar pilots.

Some randomly select low income recipients, while others target specific populations such as single African-American mothers and undocumented immigrants.

Payments typically range from $300 to $1,000 a month.

The committee expects to submit recommendations to Scott in late summer for possible implementation by fall.

“To ensure the economic security and dignity of Baltimoreans, particularly given our legacy as the birthplace of redlining, we must be willing to invest in bold solutions like guaranteed income,” said Scott. “This Steering Committee shares my urgency around making Baltimore a just and equitable city."

Meet the committee members here.