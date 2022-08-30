Watch Now
Baltimore City Schools with no AC, broken AC to release early rest of week

Posted at 6:05 PM, Aug 30, 2022
BALTIMORE — Temperatures continue to creep into the 90s.

Some Baltimore City Public Schools are still without air conditioning.

The district announced that schools without air conditioning or have air conditioning repairs will be released from school early for the rest of the week.

Schools in Baltimore City started class on Monday.

The district announced that 23 schools will have early release through Friday, Sept. 2.

Here is a list of those schools.

