Baltimore City Schools with no AC, broken AC to release early rest of week

BALTIMORE — Temperatures continue to creep into the 90s.
Some Baltimore City Public Schools are still without air conditioning.
MORE: Baltimore City Public Schools now down to just 14 schools without air conditioning
Due to forecasted high temperatures, schools without A/C or A/C is being repaired will have early release from Wednesday, Aug 31, through Friday, Sept 2. A list of those schools: https://t.co/XQJ4hqzqaY. Virtual Learning Programs will dismiss on regular schedule. pic.twitter.com/VlBCPDxy9n— Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) August 30, 2022
The district announced that schools without air conditioning or have air conditioning repairs will be released from school early for the rest of the week.
Schools in Baltimore City started class on Monday.
The district announced that 23 schools will have early release through Friday, Sept. 2.
Here is a list of those schools.