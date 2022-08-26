Baltimore City Public Schools now down to just 14 schools without air conditioning

BALTIMORE — Parents complained, students voiced their concerns and now it seems like something is being done about the lack of air conditioning in Baltimore City Public Schools.

Starting Monday, when classes begin, more students will be walking into buildings with air conditioning.

However, at least 14 other schools remain without cooling systems, and many parents still aren't happy.

"My children can't even breath in they school. It be so hot," parent Marcia Turner said. "One have asthma."

Since 2017, Baltimore City Public Schools have been working on a plan to install cooling systems and heating in all buildings. As of this month, city schools decreased the number of schools without air conditioning from 75 schools in 2017 to 14 schools.

Although it's a great start, some parents aren't too impressed.

They say with 14 schools still without air, it causes a health problem for students and staff and a financial problem for parents who have to leave work early to pick up their children.

"I have to go to work, and they’ll call me at work and I can't get off because I'm just starting a job," Turner said. "It's unbelievable what happens in city schools."

However, some parents think city schools came along way and they’re happy they are making progress.

"I love it. It shows they are working on the schools and they’re working to keep these children, without them having to get out of hand, so that's a great success," grandparent Brenda Phillips said. "And I'm quite sure the other schools will eventually get air."

Many people question why it's taking so long for students to receive the basic necessities.

Baltimore City Public Schools sent its plan to WMAR-2 News, part of it reading:

"City schools do not have sufficient funds to address these needs or even to perform necessary, basic and preventative maintenance with the frequency recommended under industry standards. It is also the case that heating is a bigger concern than air-conditioning with students losing more days of instruction due to lack of adequate, reliable heating than to lack of cooling, but all-in-all school leaders say they are working to fulfill the needs of students and they plan for all schools to eventually have air and heat."

To view the BCPSS A/C plan click here.

To view the 14 without air conditioning click here.

