Baltimore City Schools CEO and Baltimore City Mayor visited schools on Monday

City Schools CEO, Mayor visited schools on Monday
Posted at 5:29 PM, Mar 01, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises and Mayor Brandon Scott visiting schools today.

Students in kindergarten through second grade were able to return to in person learning this morning.

Families had to opt-in and complete a consent form agreeing to wear a mask, social distance and participate in daily health screenings and new weekly asymptomatic testing.

In terms of precautions put in place, Dr. Santelises says she liked what she saw today.

“It’s really good to see everybody, their teachers and you can tell the leader ship of the principle the commitment of the staff here and everyone is clearly just following what they need to do in order to keep everybody safe so that’s definitely encouraging."

Some students, parents and staff think the district isn't ready to return to school buildings. They want upgraded ventilation and the chance for all staff to be vaccinated.

As of last Wednesday, the city schools Chief of Staff said 7,300 staff members have been invited to get vaccinated, 3,200 said they want to get vaccinated and more than 2,000 have already received the first dose or have an appointment pending.

