Baltimore City poised to settle another lawsuit involving former GTTF detectives

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is poised yet again to settle another lawsuit against three former police detectives convicted in the Gun Trace Task Force scandal.

In October 2015, Darnell Earl claims to have been a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by officers Marcus Taylor, Evodio Hendrix, and Wayne Jenkins.

The trio ended up recovering a gun from underneath Earl's seat. He eventually pleaded guilty and spent a year-and-a-half in prison.

SEE ALSO: Baltimore spending board settles four lawsuits against BPD officers

At the time of his arrest, Earl had a criminal record that already included prior convictions for illegal possession of a firearm.

In 2017, all three arresting officers pleaded guilty to federal RICO violations, prompting Earl to petition a court to withdraw his guilty plea and overturn his conviction. That request was ultimately granted.

Three years later Earl filed a lawsuit alleging that Taylor, Hendrix, and Jenkins planted the gun.

The City's Board of Estimates will now consider a $575,000.00 settlement, in exchange for Earl dropping all claims.

In April 2020, Maryland's high court turned down the city's argument in a case that GTTF officers were acting outside the scope of their employment when they committed their crimes.

MORE: Board of Estimates agrees to $525k lawsuit settlement involving former BPD GTTF detectives

This case would mark more than 30 lawsuits that the City has settled related to the GTTF, resulting in nearly 15 million dollars being paid out.