BALTIMORE — Next week, Baltimore City's Board of Estimates will consider settling three separate lawsuits filed against six different police officers.

All three cases date back to 2016, and would cost a combined $220,000 to settle.

The first involves a lawsuit brought by Jamal Wilson against officer Donald Gaff, alleging excessive force and civil rights violations.

It stems from an incident on September 11, 2016 in the 600 block of E. Patapsco Street.

At the time, Williams was reportedly a passenger in a vehicle that was double parked and blocking traffic.

Gaff ordered the driver and Williams to move the car and provide ID, but both refused.

That's when things turned physical, leaving Williams with an apparent injury.

Williams was initially charged with resisting arrest, however those charges were later dropped.

It was Gaff who was eventually convicted of Misconduct in Office, related to the encounter.

The Board is expected to pay Williams $130,000 to settle.

In the next case, Leonard Ferguson and Eric Baylor sued the police department and officer Timothy George.

The two men allege George caused them to get into a crash on September 18, 2016, at the intersection of Belair Road and Parkside Drive.

Thus far only Baylor has agreed to settle for the amount of $30,000, while Ferguson has refused despite an existing court order to do so.

The third and final lawsuit involves Derrick Anderson, who sued former Gun Trace Task Force officers Evodio Hendrix, Wayne Jenkins, Marcus Taylor, and Maurice Ward, accusing them of false arrest and imprisonment.

Anderson, a previously convicted felon, was arrested May 3, 2016 after the foursome stopped him and recovered a handgun while investigating reports of discharging in the area.

After pleading guilty and spending 14 months behind bars, all charges against Anderson were dismissed in 2017 when all four officers who arrested him were federally indicted and convicted in a corruption scandal.

The City is looking to settle the lawsuit for $60,000.

It's the latest of several lawsuits the city has faced in recent years over the task force.

In the past the department has tried to avoid paying such settlements, arguing that the officers involved acted outside the scope of their employment when they committed the crimes. But courts have since rebuffed that argument.

A final vote to approve the settlements will take place August 3.