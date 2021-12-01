Baltimore City decides against holding celebration this New Year's Eve

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City on Wednesday decided they would not be holding their traditional fireworks celebration this New Year's Eve.

The city cited costs, logistics, and other considerations as the reasoning.

Last year's New Year's Eve display was also canceled due to COVID-19, as was fireworks this past July 4th.

Despite no New Year's event, there are currently multiple holiday themed events going on downtown through December including the Inner Harbor Ice Rink, Candy Lane at Center Plaza and The Christmas Village at West Shore Park.

The annual lighting of the Washington Monument will also go on as scheduled Thursday from 5 to 8pm in Mount Vernon.