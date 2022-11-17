Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia agree to fight in 2023

BALTIMORE — Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced via Instagram that they'll be meeting in the ring in 2023.

The long-awaited fight is set to take place in Las Vegas.

Done deal. It's on.



All credit to Tank and Ryan. Lots of obstacles along the way, but they both stayed the course to give the fans the fight they want. #DavisGarcia #TankRyan pic.twitter.com/nOge6tHJxF — Stephen Espinoza (@StephenEspinoza) November 17, 2022

Both Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) and Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) are undefeated. Davis is the reigning WBA (regular) lightweight champion, after beating Yuriorkis Gamboa in 2019 to become champion.

On Twitter, Davis also announced he'll have another fight on January 7.

I’ll be back in the ring Jan 7 stay tuned for more details! After that it’s me and Ryan signed sealed delivered…done deal! — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) November 17, 2022

Before he gets in the ring with Garcia, Davis will have to resolve his legal issues. He's set to stand trial on February 16, for a hit and run crash.

Charging documents say Davis ran a red light, striking a Toyota at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Washington Boulevards.

The crash left four people inside the Toyota injured and hospitalized.

