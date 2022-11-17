Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia agree to fight in 2023

Gervonta Davis v Francisco Fonseca
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Gervonta Davis looks on while taking on Francisco Fonseca during their junior lightweight bout on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Gervonta Davis v Francisco Fonseca
Posted at 6:21 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 18:21:05-05

BALTIMORE — Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced via Instagram that they'll be meeting in the ring in 2023.

The long-awaited fight is set to take place in Las Vegas.

Both Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) and Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) are undefeated. Davis is the reigning WBA (regular) lightweight champion, after beating Yuriorkis Gamboa in 2019 to become champion.

On Twitter, Davis also announced he'll have another fight on January 7.

Before he gets in the ring with Garcia, Davis will have to resolve his legal issues. He's set to stand trial on February 16, for a hit and run crash.

Charging documents say Davis ran a red light, striking a Toyota at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Washington Boulevards.

RELATED: Judge rejects Gervonta Davis hit-and-run plea deal that would have required no jail time

The crash left four people inside the Toyota injured and hospitalized.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices