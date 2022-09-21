Judge rejects Gervonta Davis hit-and-run plea deal that would have required no jail time

BALTIMORE — Baltimore native and world boxing champion Gervonta Davis will stand trial for a hit and run crash nearly two-years ago.

Attorneys for Davis went to Baltimore City Circuit Court on Tuesday, in hopes of securing a plea deal that would have required no jail time.

Judge Melissa Phinn rejected that offer from prosecutors after hearing a victim impact statement, and instead ordered a jury trial to begin on December 12.

The crash occurred November 5, 2020.

Charging documents say Davis ran a red light, striking a Toyota at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Washington Boulevards.

Area surveillance footage of the incident showed Davis' Lamborghini colliding directly into a convenience store fence.

The crash left four people inside the Toyota injured and hospitalized.

Davis is accused of getting out of the Lamborghini and leaving the scene in a Camaro.

He now faces a slew of traffic violations, including leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, and driving on a revoked license.