H&M closure leaves only Hooters at Harborplace's Light Street Pavilion

BALTIMORE — Clothing retailer H&M has closed its store inside the Light Street Pavilion at Harborplace.

The closure means Hooters is the last remaining business in operation at the pavilion.

Last month, Bubba Gump Shrimp closed its doors, following in the footsteps of multiple other tenants.

Once the jewel of the Inner Harbor, Harborplace has long been struggling financially.

In June of 2019, it went into receivership.

It's also unclear what's in the works for the Gallery across the street, which shuttered last September, when business owners were told to leave by year's end.

