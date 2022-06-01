Watch
Baltimore 10-Miler returns for 15th year Saturday at the Maryland Zoo

Posted at 5:49 PM, Jun 01, 2022
BALTIMORE — It's the 15th year for the Baltimore 10-miler.

It's back on Saturday and aside from running there's a charity element to the competition as well.

But that charity comes with a challenge attached.

"This year, the Baltimore Police Department Signal 13 Charity Chaser will be a woman named Megan Marie. She'll start dead last and for every person that she passes, we're going to donate $1 to the signal 13 foundation, which is an organization that supports officers in need," said Lee Corrigan, 10-miler director.

That organizer says they expect to raise a lot for the Signal 13 foundation, saying the charity runner recently won the Frederick Running Festival.

WMAR is also a proud sponsor of the race.

We can't wait to see you out at the Maryland Zoo on Saturday.

