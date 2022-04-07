Backing the Birds: Reliving 30 years of baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — It was 63 degrees and sunny.

Fans came out to watch a two hour baseball game, and it was certainly unforgettable.

Opening Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards was 30 years ago.

As you read on, please remember three names, Larry Lucchino, Janet Marie Smith and Bruce Hoffman. They did not have cookie cutter minds. Their minds were brilliant to give us the best ballpark in the land.

It's funny, but many did not want Camden Yards.

Fix up Memorial some said. How about Lansdowne to build the stadium?

Finally, downtown won out.

So for 33 months, a ballpark grew out of where a railyard once was and where Babe Ruth’s dad tended bar.

We had a parade. We had a night featuring James Earl Jones pitching to Hall of Famer Frank Robinson.

The day of we have all the networks in Baltimore. Everyone was raving about its beauty.

We lost Earl, Elrod, Chuck, Sr, Johnny Oates, Jack Dawson, Willie Don, and President George Bush.

We will never forget the day we saw Rick Sutcliffe spin a great 2-0 shutout against Cleveland.

Thirty years and one new left field wall later, we can’t wait for Monday.

The Orioles play host to the Milwaukee Brewers for their home opener.