30 years ago: Orioles played, won first game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 6, 1992

BALTIMORE — For three decades now, Oriole Park at Camden Yards has been situated at 333 West Camden Street in Baltimore.

The baseball home of the Baltimore Orioles has hosted some historical moments, namely superstar Cal Ripken Jr. breaking the consecutive game played streak, the 1993 MLB All-Star Game and Eddie Murray blasting his 500th home run.

The ballpark hosted ALCS games in 1996, 1997 and 2014, and hosted postseason games in 2012 and 2014.

The Orioles played their first-ever regular-season game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards exactly 30 years ago.

On April 6, 1992, the Orioles played their first game at their new ballpark, defeating the Cleveland Indians behind the arm of pitcher Rick Sutcliffe.

The Orioles had Cal Ripken Jr. at shortstop, his brother Billy Ripken at second base, and Brady Anderson out in left field.

Other memorable moments at Camden Yards include catcher Chris Hoiles crushing a walk-off grand slam to beat the Mariners, 14-13, in 1996; Cal Ripken Jr's final game in 2002; the Orioles eliminating the Boston Red Sox from playoff contention with a walk-off win in 2011; On April 15, 2015, as a result of the Baltimore riots, the Orioles game against the Chicago White Sox was closed to the public, the first time that happened in MLB history.

The Orioles' home opener this year is on Monday, April 11 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

For the first two series of the season, the Orioles are selling tickets for the cost of the 1992 season, with tickets as low as $4. That includes games against the Brewers and New York Yankees.