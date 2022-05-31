Avenue at White Marsh announces daily youth escort policy

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Starting Wednesday, unsupervised teens won't be allowed at The Avenue at White Marsh in the evenings.

The shopping center announced today that starting June 1, anyone under age 17 who isn't supervised will be required to leave by 5 p.m. The policy is in effect seven days a week.

The Avenue first put such a policy in place temporarily for spring break, but this one would be year-round. For more information, click here.

The Avenue appears to be the first major shopping center in the Baltimore region to institute such a policy. Mondawmin Mall does require teens to have adult supervision during the daytime, on weekdays.

The Avenue, Mondawmin, White Marsh Mall and Towson Town Center are the only major malls/shopping centers that have youth curfews or escort policies. (White Marsh Mall and Towson Town Center, which recently had a major incident with destructive and violent teens, both require teens to be accompanied Friday and Saturday evenings.)