The Avenue at White Marsh has special youth policy for spring break

WHITE MARSH, Md. — The Avenue at White Marsh is requiring juveniles to be supervised by an adult after 5 p.m. every day this week, which happens to be spring break.

The shopping center posted on Facebook that the youth escort policy is in effect from April 11 through April 18.

All visitors under 17 who aren't supervised are required to leave by 5 p.m.

Baltimore County Public Schools are currently on spring break, and will reopen April 19.

No other area shopping centers appear to have a similar policy. Towson Town Center and White Marsh Mall require teens to have adult supervision Friday and Saturday evenings yearround.