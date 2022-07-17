Arsenal beats Everton in friendly preseason game in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Saturday night, Arsenal beat Everton, 2-0, in a friendly preseason game held at M&T Bank Stadium.

This was the first English Premier League match at the stadium in 10 years.

Players wanted to provide local soccer fans with a good night after Baltimore lost out on its 2026 World Cup host city bid.

"I feel for the people of the region," said Matt Turner, Arsenal and USA National Team Goalkeeper. "It must have been very, very heartbreaking to not get that World Cup bid. But, I think the best thing that the people of the region could do is show up to the game at M&T Bank Stadium and show the country really that it is a soccer region and that people care about the game a lot."

The game was called the "The Charm City Match," and around 70,000 people attended.

Everton trailed 2-0 at halftime after Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka both kicked in goals for Arsenal.

Arsenal scored those two goals in three minutes and never gave up the lead after that.

With this win, Arsenal is now undefeated in preseason play.

The season officially begins in August.