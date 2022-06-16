Will World Cup soccer games be played in 2026 in Baltimore?

BALTIMORE — On Thursday, Baltimore will learn if it will host World Cup games in 2026.

FIFA World Cup will announce locations for 10 sites in North America where international soccer games will be played.

The announcement will be made around 5 p.m. Thursday, nationally televised on Fox Sports 1.

Baltimore and Washington D.C. submitted a joint bit, and still stand as one of 17 finalists.

U.S. cities in the running include New York, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Seattle, Miami, Baltimore/Washington D.C. Kansas City, Boston, Nashville, Denver, Orlando, Cincinnati and Los Angeles, the last of which has submitted entries for two venues: the Rose Bowl Stadium and SoFi Stadium.

The 2026 World Cup will include 48 teams. The United States will host 60 games, while Canada and Mexico will host 10 games each.

"This is the biggest and most important sporting event globally," Chris Canetti, president of the 2026 Houston World Cup Bid told ABC. "That would be the equivalent of hosting five or six super bowls in Houston in three weeks."

If Baltimore/DC would win the bid to host World Cup games, those soccer games would be played at M&T Bank Stadium.

Washington, D.C. would be host of a FIFA World Cup Fan Fest.

A Baltimore watch party will be at Abbey Burger Bistro in Fells Point, located at 811 S. Broadway, beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday.

