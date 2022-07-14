Everton-Arsenal: 'Charm City Match' brings International soccer to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The game is being called "The Charm City Match."

This weekend, soccer fans will embark on downtown Baltimore to see some International players.

English Premier League soccers teams Arsenal and Everton will take to the pitch Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Arsenal arrived stateside on Wednesday, staying in downtown Baltimore over the next few days.

The team they call the "Gunners" kick off a three-match U.S. tour against the Blues.

It’s a preseason friendly.

Arsenal was set to practice at UMBC on Friday in front of fans. But, a last minute change has them going though a closed training session at the Naval Academy.

This will be the first English Premier League match at M&T Bank Stadium in 10 years and they want to provide local soccer fans with a night to remember after Baltimore lost out on its 2026 World Cup host city bid.

"I feel for the people of the region," said Matt Turner, Arsenal and USA National Team Goalkeeper. "It must have been very, very heartbreaking to not get that World Cup bid. But, I think the best thing that the people of the region could do is show up to the game at M&T Bank Stadium and show the country really that it is a soccer region and that people care about the game a lot."

"We don’t get the spotlight shown on us but we have a big crowd," said Arsenal fan Malek Shedid, who lives in Towson. "There are a lot of people that love the game here that support Arsenal. So, I feel like we kind of need to kind of like emphasize it a little more."

Everton is down in Northern Virginia doing their training in Alexandria.

Saturday’s match is set to begin at 7 p.m.