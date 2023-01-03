Arrests made after disruptive New Year's Eve crowd in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Md. — Besides a "large unruly" crowd that led to 8 arrests in downtown Towson over the holiday weekend, New Year's Eve in Baltimore County also saw "at least one juvenile arrested" after a large crowd in Rosedale.

A large group "believed to be youth... refused to disperse from" the Golden Ring shopping center area - 8600 block of Pulaski Highway - in Rosedale on Dec. 31, reported Baltimore County police today.

Police responded at about 6:35 p.m. that day, and arrested "at least one juvenile."

In Towson, police arrested 7 juveniles and one adult Friday night after a disruptive crowd of about 250 people forced the shutdown of the Towson Circle area.

Police said they're investigating reports of property damage from that incident, but haven't provided any updates since Friday.

Mike Ertel, the new County Councilman representing Towson, said:

"We will be meeting with business owners, police, mall officials, and county government to see what measures we can take to prevent future issues. If you have specific information or experiences you want to share, please email me at council6@baltimorecountymd.gov."

Earlier in the year, 6 juveniles were arrested after a large crowd caused chaos at Towson Town Center, with two police officers injured and a security officer assaulted.