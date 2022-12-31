Watch Now
Eight people arrested Friday following a series of disturbances near Towson Town Center

Posted at 6:08 PM, Dec 31, 2022
TOWSON, Md. — One adult and seven juveniles were arrested Friday night following several disturbances near Towson Town Center.

Police say that officers were called to managed a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after venues closed.

Due to the sheer size of the "unruly" crowd, additional police, including K-9 and Aviation units, responded to assist Towson Precinct officers.

East Joppa Road between Virginia Avenue and the York Road roundabout was briefly shut down.

Baltimore County says that despite numerous reports about weapons, none were recovered by police.

Police and security personnel from local businesses collaborated throughout the evening to limit access to crowded areas and stop people from re-entering closed businesses.

No injuries were reported. However, police are investigating several incidents involving property damage.

One adult is being charged with assault and resisting arrest. It is unknown the charges facing the seven juveniles.

Baltimore County Chief of Police Dennis Delp stated, "I am proud of our Police Department's effective and professional response in Towson last night." Chief Delp continued, "Today we are contacting local businesses to ensure continued good coordination for the rest of the holiday weekend."

