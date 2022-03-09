Arrest made in murder near Anne Arundel County funeral home

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — Devin Freeman was killed and left dead in the back parking lot of the Gonce Funeral Home in Brooklyn Park.

Two and a half weeks later, Anne Arundel County Police made an arrest.

18-year-old Jaden Crowner has been charged with first degree murder and possession of a loaded hand gun and four other charges.

Detectives are still looking for a motive in this case.

"They do believe that altercation did occur in that back lot of that funeral home," said Lt. Jacklyn Davis with Anne Arundel County Police. "They don't believe that the body was moved."

This was not the first time Crowner has had a run in with police. When Crowner was 14, he was charged as an adult when police say he stabbed a 33-year-old man.

That case no longer appears in Maryland case search.

There have been two homicides so far this year in Anne Arundel County. This time last year there were four homicides in the county.