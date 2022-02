GLEN BURNIE — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a body found near a funeral home Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to the 1400 block of Ritchie Highway near the Gonce Funeral Home.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased adult with signs of trauma and possible gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives are investigating and the OCME will rule cause and manner of death.

Anyone with any information or may have heard a disturbance is asked to call 410-222-4700.