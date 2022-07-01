Another shooting outside Glen Burnie bar with history of violence

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — For the second time in just a few months, a violent fight broke out at Clauss Liquors in Glen Burnie.

This latest incident happened Thursday around 9:15pm in the parking lot of the establishment, which is located in the 600 block of Crain Highway.

Anne Arundel County Police say two men were involved in some kind of argument that quickly escalated.

One person pulled out a small chrome handgun and shot the other in the torso, before fleeing in an unknown silver-colored sedan.

The victim suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

SEE ALSO: Annapolis man charged with attempted murder after Glen Burnie fight

Several other violent incidents have taken place at Clauss Liquors over the years.

In May police charged a 43-year-old Annapolis man with attempted murder, after he allegedly cut two people with an edged weapon during a fight.

There were also two other shootings reported there back in November 2020 and September 2018.

Anyone with information on this latest case should call detectives at 410-222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at 410-222-4700.