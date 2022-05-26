2 attacked with weapon during fight at Glen Burnie bar

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A fight at a Glen Burnie bar Wednesday evening led to a male and female being assaulted with a weapon.

Anne Arundel County police responded at about 10:30 p.m. May 25 to Clauss Liquors on Crain Highway for a report of a fight in a bar.

A male and female victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being injured with "an unknown type of edged weapon," said police.

There are no suspects, and detectives ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.