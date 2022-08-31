Anne Arundel County provides update on vacancies, more than 200 teachers needed

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County provided an update on vacancies that impact school operations for the school year.

Some of these vacancies include bus drivers, teachers, crossing guards and food service workers.

The school system has made hiring for these positions a top priority.

Here is the list of the vacancies:

Bus driver vacancies- 75

Anne Arundel County Public Schools needs about 585 contracted bus drivers to service routes in the 2022-2023 school year. There are 45-50 vacant routes, the same number that existed at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Crossing guard vacancies- 47

When the Board of Education changed school times, the guards were not able to work three or four different intersections like in the past because now many schools are beginning at the same time. Besides having their hours cut, guards were offered county medical care if they worked enough part time hours. Many can't meet that standard now.

Food service worker vacancies- 220

Custodial staff vacancies- 79

School-based teacher vacancies- 261

As a result of these vacancies in the classroom, class sizes are expected to increase. Anne Arundel County's strategy to tackle the shortage issue can be found here.

