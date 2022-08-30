AA County short dozens of crossing guards for the school year

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — We are in the second day of school for Anne Arundel County and school bus drivers aren't the only thing the county is lacking.

The county is down nearly 50 crossing guards. When the Board of Education changed school times, the guards were not able to work three or four different intersections like in the past because now many schools are beginning at the same time.

"So guards that were able to work, let's say one crossing at 8:30 and another one at 9:20, crosswalks that need guards are all starting at the same time. Obviously they can't be in two places at once," said Lieutenant Jacklyn Davis.

Besides having their hours cut, guards were offered county medical care if they worked enough part time hours. Many can't meet that standard now.

County police had to find a way so, other officers had to abandon their duties and work as a crossing guard.

"Where we have officers, detectives, supervisors, admin sworn officers, reserve officers covering these post, we are also hiring overtime for officers to make sure these kids get to school safely," said Davis.

Hiring more guards of course is the solution but, county police are having trouble retaining the current crossing guards they have because of the reduction in hours, causing them to make less.

"So the crossing guards that have stayed who were getting a bigger paycheck, their paycheck is now cut in half or in quarters because they're not getting the hours they need because they can not work the additional crossing details due to the change in time," said Davis.

The county has 122 crossing guards working now, 47 spots are unfilled. They increased the pay to $18 an hour for crossing guards.

The county police and other county agencies warned the board not to do this this year, but the board moved ahead.

We contacted the president of the board today and did not hear back from them. This has lead to a harsh reality in the county.

"There may be a time when there may not be a crossing guard or a public safety professional there at the spot where you are used to seeing them," said Davis.

If you would like to be a guard, county police are hiring.