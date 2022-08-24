Anne Arundel schools anticipates 44 bus routes not in service to start year

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Schools are not only looking for teachers.

They are struggling to find school bus drivers for the start of the school year.

The school year starts on Aug. 29.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools released a list of buses today that currently have no scheduled drivers for the start of the school year.

They anticipate about 44 routes will be out of service, and that families should start finding other modes of transportation for students.

For a full bus list schedule, visit this website.