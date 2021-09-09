Annapolis Mayor asking own Transportation Department for fill-in school bus drivers amid shortage

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The effect of school bus shortages reached Anne Arundel County Wednesday.

Local leaders received several complaints about students either being stranded or waiting long periods of time to be taken to and from school.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley was one of those leaders to hear from parents.

“The City found out about this on Wednesday when parents started calling in to the Mayor’s office. Dr. Arlotto informed me yesterday that the reason for the bus crisis is that there is a critical shortage of drivers," said Buckley.

Anne Arundel County Schools Spokesman Bob Mosier said the problem was caused by a number of independently contracted bus drivers calling out of work.

“We are not immune to the effects of the nationwide bus driver shortage and we have talked openly for some time about the potential impact it may have on our school system," said Mosier. "Today’s issues were the result of a lack of drivers for our contractors. While we cannot create more bus drivers, we are working hard with our contractors to bring about solutions where we can and also working to improve the communication system to alert families to these issues as they arise.”

The school system does not currently operate it's own fleet of buses.

Buckley said he would try to better the situation at least temporarily, by asking those with proper licensing and background checks in the Annapolis Transportation Department to act as bus drivers.

He also vowed to utilize other department resources as needed.