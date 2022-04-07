Watch
House of Ruth's 'Amy Baskets' help bring normalcy to women and children of domestic violence

House of Ruth
Posted at 5:44 PM, Apr 07, 2022
BALTIMORE — This morning KCW Engineering worked with The House Of Ruth during their fourth annual “Amy Baskets” initiative to giveaway baskets filled with basic necessities.

These necessities included-but were not limited to-meal cards, self-care products, blankets, pillows and even an air mattress! These product donations from KCW were equal to $1,500! The donations were able to help 80 women and children that have been affected by domestic violence.

They decided to name these baskets “Amy Spring Baskets.”

Michelle Salb an educator, and Melissa Walker, a business owner, joined the House of Ruth team this morning in assembling the baskets. They then loaded them into a U-Haul which would soon be filled to capacity with gifts.

“We opened it up to the community. And that's where we met Michelle, Amy's sister, who shared her story with us, of Amy's battle with domestic violence,” says Melissa Walker.

Walker goes on to say they were happy to be able to provide 50 children with baskets and 30 women with baskets, and hope this shows their support and brings some normalcy during the battle they’re fighting.

