Anne Arundel County police say they're working on a strategic plan, and are asking the community for help, after a rash of shootings and shots fired in recent days in the northern part of the county.

The incidents left four people injured - including a 15-year-old boy - and multiple properties damaged, in the Glen Burnie, Pasadena and Severn areas.

Shortly after police announced the plan Tuesday morning, another man was shot in Glen Burnie, on Greenway SE outside the 5th Avenue Breakfast & Lunch restaurant. A police spokesperson was headed to the scene.

#Shooting 500 block of Greenway SE, Glen Burnie. Victim is currently conscious being transported to an area hospital. Please avoid the area. Anyone with any info please call 410-222-4700. — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) July 12, 2022

Police also reported the following incidents:

— 15-year-old injured on a playground shootout in Severn on July 7

— A suspect fired a shot toward a man who was trying to collect money, at 8 a.m. July 9 in the 300 block of Welham Court in Glen Burnie. No one was injured. Labrielle V. Holloway, 49, of Glen Burnie, who is banned from having guns, was arrested.

— A man was shot while running away from a fight, at about 3 a.m. July 10 on Williamstown Drive in the Glen Burnie area. Police had been doing foot patrols in the Elvaton Towne community when they heard a fight and a gunshot at a home. A stolen 9mm handgun and multiple rounds of ammunition were found after a search warrant was executed at a Hardmoore Court home.

— A bullet struck a home, and several vehicles were injured, after shots were fired in the 7800 block of Tall Pines Court in Glen Burnie at about 4 a.m. July 11. Callers saw a white sedan speeding out of the area.

— A bullet struck a glass door at Cosmetic Dental FX, at 8667 Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena, at about 3 p.m. July 9.

— Two men, ages 22 and 40, were shot in front of Orchard Food Mart on Reece Road in Severn at about 12:30 p.m. July 9. The suspects fled in a white sedan. Suspected crack cocaine was recovered from one of the victims.

Police said they won't release specifics of their crime-fighting plan, "due to tactical concerns," but recently held a meeting along with their federal and regional task force officers "to create a strategic plan to stop this violence."

The department said in a statement:



We are committed to protecting life, property and sustaining viable communities to live, work and play in Anne Arundel County... This is an all-hands-on-deck approach to keep the violence down in our county. Interagency collaboration also is designed to collect, analyze and distribute intelligence data about crime guns, mass shootings, and major incidents within the department and across multiple jurisdictions to provide investigative leads and support to crime gun intelligence initiatives within the county.

Police Chief Amal E. Awad said: “Violence of any kind is unacceptable in Anne Arundel County. We will investigate every reported violent crime to our fullest extent. Anne Arundel County is a beautiful, safe place to live and work, and we will do everything to keep it that way."