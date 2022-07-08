Playground shootout leaves 15-year-old wounded in Severn

SEVERN, Md. — A 15-year-old was left wounded following a shootout Thursday afternoon at a playground in Severn.

Just before 1pm, Anne Arundel County Police say four men in a dark SUV pulled up to the 8100 block of Meade Village Circle and opened fire toward a playground at the location.

Someone on the playground shot back, chasing off the suspects.

A 15-year-old was injured during the exchange of gunfire.

Detectives located multiple shell casings in the area and damage to several surrounding buildings.

Police believe the incident was targeted and not random, but released no information on a potential motive.

Anyone with information should call investigators at 410-222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.