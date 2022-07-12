Watch Now
One person injured following a shooting in Glen Burnie

Lamont Williams
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 12:09:32-04

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting in Glen Burnie Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of Greenway Road. According to police, the victim is conscious and being transferred to an area hospital.

They ask for residents to avoid the area. Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is urged to call 410-222-4700.

