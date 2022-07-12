One person injured following a shooting in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting in Glen Burnie Tuesday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 500 block of Greenway Road. According to police, the victim is conscious and being transferred to an area hospital.
They ask for residents to avoid the area. Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is urged to call 410-222-4700.
