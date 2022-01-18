‘All four charges are false’: Attorney and supporters call top prosecutor’s indictment a political witch hunt

BALTIMORE — Activists, supports and clergy members showed a strong stance of support of Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby just days after she was charged in a 4-count federal indictment.

The group presumed her innocence calling her prosecution a witch hunt.

"They spent hundreds of thousands of dollars gratuitously investigating a sitting public servant who filed their taxes and went line by line regarding charitable contributions...who does that,” questioned A. Scott Bolden who’s representing Mosby in the case.

Bolden took aim at Leo Wise who heads the Fraud and Public Corruption Unit and leads the investigation into the city's top prosecutor.

The indictment notes 2 counts of perjury and 2 counts of false statements on loan applications, charges Mosby's attorney calls false hinting at political and racial animus.

"All four charges are false. We have exculpatory evidence that we wanted to share with them, did share with them. We offered it up to the grand jury. We offered her up to be interviewed but when you’re not interested in justice and fairness and equity, you don’t take those meetings. you ignore the numerous emails,” said Bolden.

Bolden calling out President Biden's appointed U.S. Attorney Eric Barron who signed off on the charges.

“We gave him everything and said give us a meeting. He refused to meet with us. We offered her up through a grand jury and interviews, refused to even respond,” Bolden shared.

When asked about a legitimate defense of the charges for perjury in Mosby's claim of hardship listed on the indictment Bolden offered a response.

"It was her money, #1 and #2, she certainly got advice from professionals and 3 if you weren't negatively affected financially one way or the other directly or indirectly by COVID, If you weren’t affected, raise your hand," he said.

In retrospect, he maintains his belief that Mosby was given legal and sound advice when applying for her hardship in an effort to attain $90,000 of her retirement money.

He says his efforts are centered on not just fighting the prosecution but doing it quickly to minimize harm to a looming run for re-election adding though she's listed as the defendant, it won't just be on Mosby on trial.

"The. U.S. Attorney's Office for Maryland is going to be on trial, the criminal justice system and it's attack on Black female progressive prosecutors is going to be on trial. the whole system of Baltimore and how you go after Black elected officials, Black female elected officials, Black female prosecutors around this country it's gonna be on trial,” Bolden said.