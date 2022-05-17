After being found in a vacant home, Baltimore Police still working to solve murder of Miguel Diaz

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are working to solve the Mother's Day murder of Miguel Diaz.

He was found in a vacant home after a fire on Furrow Avenue in Southwest Baltimore.

Metro Crime Stoppers issued an $8,000 reward for any tip that leads to an arrest.

Diaz is Baltimore’s sixth victim of homicide inside of a vacant home this year.

Boarded up and abandoned: its what they look like from the street level.

"Walk around back. They're opened up. It's what they do. They go in. They do what they've got to do for a minute then they're gone,” Timothy Bryd, a landlord nearby said.

Another neighbor who didn't want to go on camera tells us she got the news personally on Mother's Day from a man who'd been using the home.

"He said that he had just got back from the store and the house was on fire,” the neighbor shared.

Police identified the man killed inside before that fire broke out as Miguel Diaz.

“It's really sad. It really is. It breaks my heart for someone to lose their life like that you know and I'm concerned,” said Tammy Davis.

Back in February, police pulled Quinto Bond from a vacant home on Potee Street.

Bond would've just been celebrating his 30th birthday this month.

Sadly, Davis saw where he'd take his last breath.

“I was looking out my kitchen window and they happened to bring his body out,” Davis said.

Police are still investigating the homicide of 26-year-old Shaquille Nangle who's body was also recovered inside of a vacant property on Walbrook Avenue back in January.

It's serious cause for concern for citizens who all share a common thread, their desire for safety and answers.

“The guy had a family and this goes on around here. I here shots out here all the time, ambulance and fire department, I hear it all the time. Its really sad it really is. It breaks my heart for someone to lose their life like that and I'm concerned you,” said Davis.

