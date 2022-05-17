Body found in vacant home now identified

BALTIMORE — There is new information this morning about a body found inside a burning vacant home in Southwest Baltimore .

Baltimore police have identified the victim as Miguel Soto Diaz.

He was found shot to death inside a home on Furrow street in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood last weekend. His body was discovered after crews put out a fire at that house.

So far, no arrests have been made in Diaz's murder. There's an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.