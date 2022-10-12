'Adnan is one of the fortunate ones': Syed charges dropped due to new evidence

BALTIMORE — Adnan Syed is a free man after over 20 years behind bars. This is due to new evidence that has proved him to be innocent.

Baltimore prosecutors had 30 days to decide if they would proceed with a new trial or drop the charges.

A second round of touch DNA testing on items never tested before led prosecutors to drop all charges against Syed.

"Although no DNA was recovered from the skirt, pantyhose or jacket swabs, there was a DNA mixture of multiple contributors on both Ms. Lee's shoes. The same contributor of both Ms. Lee's shoes. And most compellingly, Adnan Syed, his DNA was excluded,” said Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore State's Attorney.

Syed was released from prison in September after a judge vacated his conviction for killing his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee back in 1999.

He served over 20 years, but questions were raised in the case about the evidence.

"Adnan is one of the fortunate ones, as you can probably imagine, there are a lot of dubious convictions were there either wasn't DNA evidence in the first place or it wasn't preserved properly or we didn't have the time have the technology to analyze it. Because it's 2022 and evidence was preserved, Adnan sees justice,” said Dr. Jeff Kukucka, Professor of Psychology at Towson University.

Doctor Kukucka specializes in the study of wrongful convictions. He says DNA technology has improved significantly over the years.

"DNA is certainly the most foolproof, but certainly not the most common. Only less than 400 DNA exonerations so far that we know of,” said Kukucka.

A long time friend and advocate for Syed, Rabia Chaudry, says she's prayed for decades for his freedom and is grateful to see this day finally happen.

"A lot of people fight these same battles and they don't get anywhere. So it wasn't in vein and so I'm thankful for that,” said Chaudry.

Attorney Steve Kelly represents Lee's family and says the family received no notice of the decision to drop the charges, which he says robbed them of answers and a voice.

Mosby says she did reach out to the family, but had not heard back by the time of the news conference.

Prosecutors believe two other suspects could be responsible for Lee's murder and this is an ongoing investigation.