Addressing the housing shortage in Baltimore County

TOWSON, Md. — For some, buying a house is a dream come true, yet for others in Baltimore County, it has become a nightmare.

“Unfortunately, too many of our neighbors are struggling to become homeowners,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, “They’re working full time, and they’re raising their families here, but they’ve had to put that American dream on hold.”

Based on recommendations from a workgroup he put together last year, Olszewski announced, with the approval of the county council, he wants to create a housing opportunities fund to devote millions of dollars to providing new housing, and he suggests allowing builders to construct homes more narrow than current ordinances allow in exchange for making them more affordable.

In addition to addressing proposed changes in new construction, the county also wants to look at getting more out of its existing housing.

Updating regulations to allow for the expanded family use of existing properties and allowing the county to declare blighted structures as vacant to promote turning them into rentals or marketable homes is also part of the plan.

“All of these steps at the end of the day will prevent many of our families from ending up at the most vulnerable place they’ve ever been in their life, and I don’t wish it on anyone, ending up in one of our shelters,” said Baltimore County Council Chairman Julian Jones.

The county council is scheduled to begin taking up the new proposals next week.