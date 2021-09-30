Added police presence at Annapolis high school following stabbing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After a day with seven students arrested and two going to the hospital, things were more subdued at Annapolis High School Thursday morning. Anne Arundel County Police kept an elevated presence at the school for now.

Police feel there is no reason to change how they use their school resource officers at Annapolis High School.

"We had what we needed in place. We had SRO's on the scene in seconds who had observed the fight, took immediate actions, were able to peacefully render it safe. Was able to take the knife away from the suspect without causing any harm."

Although seven arrests have been made already because of this disturbance, Police say they will continue to review video evidence and interview students about this fight.

"It's a continuing investigation," they said. "We may identify more individuals that were involved. Charges may be amended if appropriate by the courts so, we'll just have to wait and see about that."

So far, the student with a knife has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault. Police found a knife on another student that was not used during the fight and charged him with second-degree assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

The other five students face charges of second-degree assault.